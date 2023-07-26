AL MVP: Who Are You Betting On, Shohei Ohtani or the Field? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The MLB buzz around Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels as the American League MVP grows louder each day. As it stands, Ohtani’s odds of clinching the coveted award are significantly high at -1000. To put it into perspective, you can wager on any player in the field for +625. A staggering 42% of the money is on Ohtani to win the award, indicating the betting community’s confidence in this exceptional player.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

However, an interesting situation has started circulating, which all bettors should be mindful of. With the trade deadline approaching on Monday, there’s a possibility Ohtani could be traded to a National League team. The critical thing to note here is that such a move would not invalidate any AL MVP bets placed on Ohtani. So if you’ve got a ticket on him, it remains valid regardless of whether he stays in the AL or moves to the NL.

On the other hand, if you’re feeling adventurous, the field offers some serious value. That includes players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who still has a chance despite his long odds of 70 to 1. It might seem like a long shot, but why not take a chance on the rest of the players? It could pay off in a big way.

So whether you’re all-in on Ohtani, looking to mix it up with a bet on the field, or even thinking about parlaying it with a college football game, keep an eye on the rapidly shifting MLB landscape.

The beauty of betting lies in the unpredictability of sports. The odds may favor one, but the game could swing in favor of another. That’s what makes it all the more exciting, whether you’re betting on the future AL MVP, the field, or even a golf tournament. So gear up, make your picks, and may the odds be in your favor!

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks