Are the Suns Overpriced (+600) to win the NBA Championship?

The Phoenix Suns have certainly made headlines during the NBA offseason, especially with their high-profile acquisition of Bradley Beal. However, it’s worth questioning whether this move was in the team’s best interests. Last year, it was clear that the Suns’ depth, or lack thereof, was an issue during the playoffs, and the trade for Beal seems to have exacerbated this problem rather than solved it.

On the first day of free agency, the Suns moved to bolster their bench with several smaller deals, including the return of Josh Okogie and the acquisition of Yuta Watanabeâ€”a move that has potential. However, the overall effectiveness of their bench remains in question. The Suns’ attempts to address this was evident when they worked out Darren Collison, a 35-year-old point guard who has not played in the league for a few years and previously played under head coach Frank Vogel in Indiana.

The Suns’ depth issue could put excessive pressure on their star players like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the newly added Beal, especially in the high-intensity playoff games. The question also arises whether they can effectively guard powerhouses like Nikola Jokic.

A team with a top-heavy talent structure can certainly attract attention. Still, it’s important to remember the role that solid, complimentary third or fourth-option players play in successful teams. The Suns’ bench currently consists of players who would likely be reserves on most good teams, and it’s debatable whether they’ve sufficiently filled out their roster.

The Phoenix Suns are a team that raises more questions than they answer. Their lack of depth is a significant concern, and until it is effectively addressed, it’s difficult to fully buy into their gaudy +600 odds of winning the championship this upcoming NBA season.