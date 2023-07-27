Built to Win: Why the Ravens Remain Super Bowl Contenders by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Each year when the NFL season kicks off, one team that consistently catches the eye of analysts and fans is the Baltimore Ravens. With their rich history, a well-balanced roster, and the resources to attract and develop the best talent, the Ravens have long been in the Super Bowl conversation. And the question looms: will that be the case again this year?

The Ravens are an organization built to win, designed for competition. Their pedigree doesn’t stem from mere chance or whimsy but from a deliberate and strategic approach to team building.

A glimpse into their success strategy can be seen in their performance in the NFL Draft and free agency. They evaluate talent and assess needs, understanding how to make smart investments to contribute to their long-term success.

Their mindset also plays a key role. This organization is steeped in the attitude that was set early in its history by the likes of Ray Lewis. Lewis was a beacon of defensive prowess, and his legacy has set a tone for what defense is supposed to look like within the organization. It’s a culture of tenacity and commitment that has since transitioned to the offensive side of the ball, driving the team to continually strive to compete.

Betting odds currently place the Ravens with a +1900 to win the Super Bowl this year, showcasing substantial value. The Ravens should be taken seriously in the Super Bowl conversation. They’re not just a team with a storied past but one with a bright future. This year may well be another instance where they assert their dominance, validate their reputation, and continue to redefine success in the NFL.

