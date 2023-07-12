Can the New York Mets and San Diego Padres Make the Playoffs? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The MLB season continues to heat up as two iconic teams, the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets, face uphill battles on their quest for the postseason. This season has not been kind to either team, with the Padres currently four games under .500 and the Mets a discouraging seven games back of the last wild card spot. Knowing these struggles, is it unreasonable to expect either team to qualify for the postseason in 2023?

The Padres and the Mets are evidently in a difficult position, particularly when considering what they should do at the trade deadline. The front offices of both teams have to grapple with the fact that their high-priced rosters have not been performing up to expectations, leading to a potentially demoralizing conversation with their fan bases.

With the MLB season only halfway through, it’s still possible for the Mets and Padres to go on win streaks and get back in contention. As a result, it’s hard to anticipate either team selling at the trade deadline.

The question of how these teams will react to the trade deadline becomes more complicated when considering the Padres’ off-season actions. They went big, signing Xander Bogaerts and extending Manny Machado and Yu Darvish. With those commitments, the Padres’ payroll situation becomes more challenging to deal with moving forward. In contrast, the Mets might be better positioned to shed some payroll due to some of their financial commitments coming off the books.

The baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint. The Padres and the Mets are in the middle of the pack, fighting to get back into the race. While it might seem challenging for both teams, anything can happen in MLB.

With the second half of the season looming, fans and analysts alike will watch and see if these struggling teams can overcome their current predicaments and go on a run to the postseason. As the trade deadline looms, decisions made by the Padres and Mets will be critical in setting the course for the rest of their season and beyond.

