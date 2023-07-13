Can the Padres Win the National League? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

For the daring MLB bettor, one doesn’t have to look further than the San Diego Padres‘ odds of winning the National League.

At +2500, the Padres could prove to be a lucrative bet, despite them being currently six games back of the wild card. Their approach toward the deadline sets the Padres apart from other potential bets. While some teams may want to sell, the Padres are expected to hold firm. They have been anticipating their talent to come to rise to the top. As we move into the second half of the season, there’s a solid chance the Padres could pull it together and make a dash for the playoffs.

The frontline starting pitching of the Padres is what makes them particularly interesting. If they can stay healthy, their pitchers are a formidable force. Blake Snell has been on fire over the last five to six weeks of play, showcasing his outrageous talent. Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish have also been solid on the mound, adding to the Padres’ pitching strength. Backed up by a strong bullpen, the Padres have the potential to be a lethal contender, provided they hit their stride offensively.

If the Padres make the playoffs, they can be as dangerous as any other team. However, the big question remains – can they make it to the postseason? That’s the hurdle they must overcome.

So, if you’re a betting enthusiast ready to play the odds and take a flyer on a team, the Padres are a worthy candidate. As pointed out earlier, their route to the postseason isn’t guaranteed, but their current price of +2500 could be a rewarding bet if they do make it.

