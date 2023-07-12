Carolina Panthers – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

A new era is ready to be unveiled with the Carolina Panthers, and quarterback Bryce Young is expected to lead the way. Can they find success in 2023-24?

Let’s dive into some NFL season bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Carolina Panthers to beat Atlanta Falcons On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +250

It’s not really an encouraging sign when you look around the pricing of other NFL teams’ specials that the Panther’s top price is +250. Let’s try to be more positive, though. The Panthers finished strong down the stretch over their last five games, where they compiled a 3-2 record, ending the year 7-10. Last season, the Panthers split their season series with the Atlanta Falcons. Neither team is likely to be a contender in 2023-24, but they each appear to be on the rise with talented youthful rosters. If we had to pick either Atlanta or Carolina to sweep the other this year, we’d side with the Panthers, but the value still isn’t there for us to fully side with this bet.

Bryce Young To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +430

Expectations are high for Bryce Young entering his rookie campaign, and it’s difficult to conclude what exactly to expect from the young signal-caller. He was dynamic at Alabama during his college stay, but the NFL is a whole different beast. We’re bullish about the prospects of him succeeding at the NFL level, but it’s important not to jump the gun and have too high expectations out the gate. The second half of the year is where we expect Young to do more damage, but not enough to tally 30 passing touchdowns in his rookie year.

Miles Sanders To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +450

A signing that somewhat flew under the radar was running back Miles Sanders with the Carolina Panthers. Sanders had an up-and-down tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles but has shown he can lead a backfield when he’s able to stay healthy. Sanders is coming off scoring 11 rushing touchdowns in his fourth NFL season. We’re projecting him to get a lot of touches in the Panthers backfield, but the opportunities in this offense won’t be as plentiful compared to the offensive juggernaut Eagles. With that, we’re fading him to score double-digit rushing touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +500

There’s an expectation that the Carolina Panthers will be better offensively this year, and we’re buying that. Still, it’s difficult to expect a young offense to be consistent, meaning we’ll shy away from the Panthers scoring a touchdown in every regular season game, even if the price is compelling at +500.

Bryce Young To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +1000

There’s no doubt that Bryce Young has some upside as a quarterback that can use his legs in the NFL. At Alabama, Young had a career-high four rushing touchdowns in 2022. With the competition much stiffer at the NFL level, we find it hard to see Young scoring five rushing touchdowns or more in his rookie year, and the oddsmakers evidently agree with the +1000 odds.

