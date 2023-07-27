Cincinnati Bengals Futures Odds and Analysis: Is it Joe Burrow's Time? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2023 NFL season with high expectations. The odds-makers have given the Bengals a significant nod with -375 odds to make the playoffs. Their projected win total stands at a lofty 11.5, a testament to the confidence in this team.

The team’s dynamic quarterback Joe Burrow is marked with 7 to 1 odds for the NFL MVP. These strong odds reflect Burrow’s performance over the previous seasons and the general anticipation that he will continue to excel.

The Bengals are also attracting attention as potential contenders for the AFC Championship, priced at 5 to 1. Even more impressively, the team is currently listed at 9 to 1 to win the Super Bowl.

As of July 27, they’re the most bet team to clinch the Lombardi Trophy at the sportsbooks. However, the fact that they’re the popular choice could be a double-edged sword. History shows that the most bet team usually doesn’t win.

The Bengals are projected to go 12-5 this season, an impressive record by any standard. Yet, winning the Super Bowl might be a bridge too far. The competition in the AFC is formidable, with a bevy of teams boasting deep, talented rosters that pose a genuine threat to any championship aspirations.

Despite the significant expectations surrounding the Bengals, caution is warranted. Las Vegas has them favored to win across the board, a scenario that usually spells disappointment. As is often the case, when a team is favored to win it all, they end up falling short.

In essence, the Bengals face a paradox of sorts. On the one hand, they’re expected to excel based on their past performance and promising roster. On the other hand, the weight of expectations and the harsh realities of NFL competition may stand in their way.

Only time will tell if the Bengals can navigate these challenges and deliver on their potential. One thing is for sure: the upcoming season will be anything but dull for Cincinnati.

