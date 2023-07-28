Decoding Messi Magic: Rethinking Defensive Tactics in MLS by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

In the electrifying world of MLS soccer, there’s no doubt that Lionel Messi has already been the linchpin of many Inter Miami scoring opportunities. In his first two games, his deft control and ability to exploit defensive spaces have sparked discussions about his seemingly effortless brilliance. However, as Atlanta United’s recent defensive tactics against Messi have shown, life in MLS can’t be this simple for the Argentine star.

Atlanta United struggled to cope with Messi’s agile maneuvering and lethal counterattacking. The vast amount of space provided by the defenders was nearly comical, allowing Messi to create an array of opportunities for his teammates.

What we saw in the first game, where Mexican side Cruz Azul effectively narrowed down on Messi, could be a window into the future of Messi-facing tactics. Even with Messi being heavily marked, his presence on the pitch gave Sergio Busquets the freedom to deliver those pin-point passes that make him so integral to the team’s tactical setup.

Adjusting game plans to this unprecedented opponent will undoubtedly be a challenge for MLS teams, but the necessity is evident. It’s a deviation from the norm, but the MLS has always been a league that thrives on innovation and tactical evolution.

Until then, fans can anticipate more masterclasses from the Argentine wizard as he continues to acclimate himself to MLS soccer.

