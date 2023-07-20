Fisher or Petrino? Who Will Call Plays for Texas A&M? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Texas A&M Aggies are headed for an intriguing college football season with a compelling challenge ahead. The team’s head coach, Jimbo Fisher, is joined by Bobby Petrino, creating an alliance with fans and analysts alike speculating about the dynamics and potential outcomes of this pairing.

The Aggies have been struggling offensively, a problem Petrino has been brought in to address. The question, however, is how play-calling will be managed with these two commanding figures at the helm. Fisher hasn’t explicitly stated whether he or Petrino will be the primary play-caller in Week 1 or if they’ll work collaboratively throughout the season. This ambiguity has spun a narrative that will surely add an interesting element to the season.

Last season, Texas A&M ranked a disappointing 101st in scoring offense, averaging just 22.8 points per game. Furthermore, the team hasn’t seen a 3000-yard passer under Fisher’s leadership since Kellen Mond in his first season. These statistics highlight the necessity for an offensive revamp.

Petrino, known for his offensive acumen, has previously demonstrated his capability with his work on Lamar Jackson. If he and Fisher can effectively put aside any ego clashes, the Aggies could experience a significant upswing. In fact, with the right moves, Texas A&M could be a sleeper in the SEC.

The Aggies have promising players like Connor Weigman, who threw eight touchdowns without a single interception last year, and Evan Stewart, a five-star receiver set for a breakout season. Additionally, Rueben Owens, a running back relatively under the radar, could potentially contribute significantly to the team’s offensive line.

However, the team’s success will ultimately depend on the professional relationship between Fisher and Petrino. If they can effectively coordinate their efforts, the Aggies might be a team to watch this season.

