Green Bay Packers NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 7.5

The Green Bay Packers are set to enter a new era at quarterback after dealing away Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and naming Jordan Love as their QB1.

It would be an understatement to say it will feel different watching the Green Bay Packers take the field in Week 1 without Aaron Rodgers. Still, the organization appears to believe in Jordan Love coming in to take the reins. The Packers have notoriously had a good record when a young quarterback takes over; look no further than when Aaron Rodgers replaced Brett Favre. It’s fair to question whether Love has the tools to be a solid quarterback in the NFL, but fans need to give him some runway to get his feet under him and gain experience. He will unlikely be an immediate star from Day 1, and he will need to rely on a solid running back room to succeed.

On defense, the Packers will need to elevate their game to another level if they want to record a winning season. The talent is there for the Packers to flip games on defense and be impactful, but they’ve underachieved in recent memory and will need to live up to their expectations to get this group back atop the NFC North. We’re expecting more from sophomores Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker, meaning if these two pieces can continue improving, we like the chances for this Packers defense to be a strength in 2023-24.

Looking at their strength of schedule, the Packers find themselves in the middle of the road. With a young quarterback, this should be beneficial. There are a lot of unknowns in the NFC, and the Packers fit right into that category. Green Bay has been a consistent threat in the NFC over the last decade, and time will tell if that will flip with Love as their signal-caller. The Packers won eight games last season with sub-par quarterback play, and we expect other elements of their roster to be stronger this season, resulting in us liking the value the over 7.5 wins present at -122.

Verdict: Over 7.5 wins (-122)

