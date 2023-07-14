How to Watch College Football Media Days: ACC & SEC by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

ESPN is poised to kick off its expansive programming for the 2023 college football season with coverage of conference media days in July and the re-launch of College Football Live.

ESPN will air more than 100 hours of live programming covering 11 conference media day events. ESPN personalities will be on-site to offer commentary at major events such as the ACC Football Kickoff and SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions. ESPN will also bring audiences coverage from Media Days for the American, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt, and others.

A special report from Pac-12 Football Media Day in Las Vegas will be aired on Friday, July 21. ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich and staff writer Kyle Bonagura will provide updates and highlights of the event.

ESPN’s daily college football studio show, College Football Live, makes its return for the 2023 season today at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The show, hosted by Zubin Mehenti, will be sharing news and comments from media day events during the weeks of July 12-13, July 17-21, and July 24-27. ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel and other ESPN reporters will be present at conference kickoff events for live reports on College Football Live, SportsCenter, and other ESPN programs.

In the coming week, the 2023 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions will be covered extensively by SEC Network. The four-day event in Nashville, Tennessee, will include a staggering 47 hours of original programming, the most in the network’s history.

ACC Network will offer comprehensive coverage of the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte from July 25-27. The coverage will include live interviews with all 14 head coaches and attending student-athletes, along with in-depth analysis and season previews for each team.

ESPN+ will cover the American Football Media Days in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, July 25, with live commentary and coaches’ press conferences. ESPN+ will also stream live and on-demand coverage of numerous FBS conference media days and kickoff events, including CUSA, MAC, and Sun Belt, as well as several FCS conferences.

Where to Watch Conference Media Days:

Date Time (ET) Conference Network Wed, Jul 12 1-5:30 p.m. Big 12 ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2-5:30 p.m. Big 12 Longhorn Network Thu, Jul 13 9:30 a.m. â€“ 1:30 p.m. Big 12 ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 10 a.m. â€“ 1:30 p.m. Big 12 Longhorn Network Mon, Jul 17 8 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network Tue, Jul 18 8 a.m. â€“ 8 p.m. SEC SEC Network *Simulcast 7-8 p.m. on ESPN2 Wed, Jul 19 8 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network Thu, Jul 20 8 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network 11 a.m. â€“ 1:30 p.m. MAC ESPN+ Fri, Jul 21 Noon â€“ 1:30 p.m. MEAC ESPN+ Mon, Jul 24 10 a.m. â€“ 2 p.m. Southland ESPN+ Tue, Jul 25 9 a.m. â€“ 4 p.m.; 7-8 p.m. ACC ACC Network *Simulcast 7-8 p.m. on ESPN2 9:10 a.m. â€“ 12:40 p.m. Big Southâ€“Ohio Valley ESPN+ 9:15 a.m. â€“ 1:30 p.m. American ESPN+ 10 a.m. â€“ 12:30 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sun Belt ESPN+ 11 a.m. â€“ 2:30 p.m. CUSA ESPN+ 11 a.m. â€“ 3 p.m. SWAC ESPN+ Wed, Jul 26 9 a.m. â€“ 4 p.m.; ACC ACC Network 10 a.m. â€“ 12:30 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sun Belt ESPN+ Thu, Jul 27 9 a.m. â€“ 4 p.m. ACC ACC Network 9 a.m. â€“ Noon SoCon ESPN+

* ESPN will also have reports on College Football Live from the Pac-12 (July 21/Las Vegas) and Big Ten (July 26-27/Indianapolis) Media Day events

** College Football Live will air July 12-13, 17-21 and 24-27 with most shows airing 3-4 p.m. ET. July 13 airs at 7 p.m., while July 24 is 3-3:30 p.m.

