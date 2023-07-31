How to Watch USA vs. Portugal Women's World Cup by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In the last matchup of the group stage, the United States women’s national team will take on Portugal. The game will take place in Auckland, New Zealand.

Team USA only needs a draw against Portugal to advance past the group stage. Winning Group E will come down to Team USA securing a victory but also goal differential. If both Team USA and Team Netherlands win their final group-stage games, goal differential will come into play as the first tiebreaker.

Even though they have yet to advance past the group stage, Team USA is still the odds-on favorite to win the Women’s World Cup on the FanDuel Sportsbook at +270. Following Team USA, Team Spain sits at +340, and then Team England at +500.

Below, we’ll outline how you can watch the final matchup of the group stage for Team USA:

When: August 1, 2023

Time: 3 a.m. ET

Where to Watch: Fox, Fox Sports App

You can watch replays of the game on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Group E Standings