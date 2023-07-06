Is There Value Backing the Lions to Win the NFC North? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Detroit Lions, a team with tremendous potential and growth, are now gearing up for an even better NFL season. Last year, they displayed remarkable tenacity, winning a crucial game against the Green Bay Packers and barely missing the playoffs due to a series of unfortunate events. Yet, this year, the Lions are ready to roar louder than ever.

Even with their odds currently standing at +140 to win the NFC North, the Lions still present excellent value. Their projected win total for the season stands at 8.5, with Las Vegas odds heavily favoring them to exceed this mark at -225. However, many experts predict an outstanding season for the Lions, potentially surpassing the 8.5-win mark.

The Lions have made several strategic moves in the off-season to bolster their roster and address their weaknesses. They struggled with their running game last season due to numerous injuries at the running back position. In response, they’ve added David Montgomery as their primary 1st and 2nd down back and drafted Jahmyr Gibbs, a first-round pick, to serve as a versatile third-down back. The team also brought in Sam LaPorta from Iowa to fill the tight end spot, and they’ve made significant additions on the defensive end.

Jack Campbell, a first-rounder, will start at inside linebacker, while Cameron Sutton, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, joins the squad with a three-year, $33 million contract. Despite coming off an ACL injury, Emmanuel Moseley will strengthen the corner position with his one-year, $5 million contract.

Furthermore, the Lions have reinforced their safety position by acquiring CJ Gardner-Johnson from Philly and drafting second-rounder Brian Branch out of Alabama.

However, they didn’t stop at shuffling the players; they’ve also made strategic adjustments to their lineup. Jeff Okudah, who struggled last season, was traded to the Atlanta Falcons. The team also lost Jamaal Williams but quickly replaced him with Montgomery.

The Lions’ coaching staff has also played a vital role in the team’s transformation. Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson, who declined an interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coaching position, remains with the Lions. His retention is a boon for Detroit, as Johnson has played a vital role in the team’s offensive success.

The Lions’ signal-caller, Jared Goff, had an impressive season last year and was among the most improved quarterbacks, second only to Geno Smith. This season, expectations are high for Goff to lead the Lions to NFC North glory.

Is Goff Better Now Than he was with the Rams?

The Detroit Lions have improved significantly in terms of player personnel and coaching. They’re well-coached, talented, and poised to claim the NFC North title. At +140 odds, they still present excellent value for bettors. The Lions are ready to roar, and the NFL should be ready to take notice.

