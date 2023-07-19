MLB 7/19 Yankees @ Angels Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

An intriguing MLB showdown awaits as the New York Yankees meet the Los Angeles Angels. This encounter is set for a seven o’clock start, four if you’re on the west coast, which means early evening shadows may add an interesting twist to the game dynamics.

The Yankees’ Carlos Rodon takes the mound as a -142 favorite, with the game’s total at 8.5. Stepping up for the Angels will be Chase Silseth. But let’s face it, our attention isn’t wholly focused on the game. Interest in the Angels is less about them making the playoffs and more about if they will trade Shohei Ohtani. That spotlight also casts down on the Yankees as one potential suitor.

Despite a winning record, the Yankees are sitting fifth in the AL East. It’s an uphill climb for them, but every ascent starts with a single step, and it’s time for that step to be taken.

Enter Rodon, the $162-million man. While his early season was marred by injury, he must step up and prove his worth. The Yankees knew what they were getting into when they signed Rodon. His history with injuries wasn’t a secret. Yet, they believed in him. Now, with him on the mend and his arm in good shape, it’s time to deliver.

With three starts already under his belt, Rodon is expected to provide the kind of stability that Gerrit Cole has provided throughout the year. The Yankees have no room for excuses. Rodon needs to shut down the Angels lineup, giving his side a chance to put some runs up on the board.

This match is a massive one for both Rodon and the Yankees. They need to halt the downward spiral and bring home a win.

It’s a big day for baseball. Regardless of your side, ensure you’re tuned in for this enticing clash on the west coast.

