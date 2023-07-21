MLB 7/21 Dodgers @ Rangers Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

MLB enthusiasts are set to witness an exhilarating face-off this weekend as the Texas Rangers meet the Los Angeles Dodgers with a total of 9.5. This dynamic encounter promises to be a thrilling showcase of two formidable lineups.

On the mound, we have the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin and Rangers’ Andrew Heaney. Despite their consistent track records, the current circumstances suggest that both pitchers may be vulnerable in this match-up.

Gonsolin, in particular, has had trouble dealing with left-handed batters, exhibiting a significant .308 ISO power number and a hefty weighted on-base percentage of .466. Considering his performance against lefty and righty batters over his past 68 encounters, these numbers remain worrisome at .233 ISO and .379 weighted on-base percentage.

The Texas Rangers lineup, with their recent prowess against right-handed pitchers, can potentially exploit this weak point. Standouts like Corey Seager (.425 wOBA), Nathaniel Lowe (.419 wOBA), Adolis Garcia (.430 wOBA), Jonah Heim (.470 wOBA), Travis Jankowski (.436 wOBA), and Leody Taveras (.353 wOBA) have all proven their aptitude at inflicting damage.

On the other side of the field, the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup is equally competent, if not more. Heaney’s form has seen an unprecedented dip in the past 30 days, reflected in his concerning ISO power number of .368 and a weighted on-base percentage of .426 against the 63 batters he’s faced.

This face-off could result in a veritable run bonanza for bettors and fans. The match is primed for high scoring, with both lineups filled with powerful hitters and pitchers that have shown susceptibility. The total of 9.5 doesn’t seem too steep, considering the potential for runs in this encounter.

The Rangers and the Dodgers are teams that can carry the run load, promising an entertaining, high-scoring game.

