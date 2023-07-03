MLB History Tracker: Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 3 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .389

Games Remaining: 77

Last Appearance: Arraez went 2-4, including an RBI double, during Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. It was the 26-year-old’s MLB-best 34th multi-hit game of the season but just his second in the past eight contests, as his average stands at .389.

Next Game: After being swept by the Braves, Arraez, and company return home Monday for the opener of a four-game series against the last-place St. Louis Cardinals, who will send Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.44 ERA) to the mound. Arraez has yet to face Mikolas in his career.

