MLB Trade Deadline: Reds Leaning On Young Talent by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the better stories of the season. Loaded with young talent, Cincy has exceeded expectations and finds itself right in the middle of a playoff hunt. Sitting 1.5 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, they are certainly within striking distance with +185 odds to win the division. If they fall short, they’ll be right in the thick of a compacted NL Wild Card hunt, so here is how their MLB trade deadline should look to improve their postseason chances.

Cincinnati got hot partly due to the early June call-up of top prospect Elly De La Cruz, who redefined the Reds organization. Rookie shortstop Matt McCain has also been a welcomed presence, inserting himself in the NL Rookie of the Year running with his .298 batting average. The rebuilding Reds are here. Other guys like Jonathan India and Jake Fraley have given stable production at the plate, but Cincinnati’s main problem has been their starting rotation.

Graham Ashcraft and Luke Weaver have combined for 34 starts, giving Cincy a 5.77 ERA and 7.22 ERA, respectively. Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo will be out for at least another few weeks, leaving the Reds without their two top promising arms atop the rotation. Rookie Andrew Abbott has looked for real in nine starts, working a 2.10 ERA, but after him, there has not been much, if any, reliable production from the starting pitchers. They can continue to trot out guys like Ben Lively and Brandon Williamson to eat up innings, but in the long run, they won’t be able to provide the production they need.

Will the Reds Trade for Blake Snell of the Padres?

The bullpen certainly has been impressive, with closer Alexis Diaz earning an All-Star bid with his 1.90 ERA, sitting second in the MLB in saves with 27. Guys like Alex Young, Ian Gibaut, and Lucas Sims have also given solid innings, but they’ve found themselves pitching from behind too much. They could use another arm to add to the mix, like every playoff hopeful, but spending any resources on the bullpen, which could be used on a starter, would be a mistake.

Cincinnati is a talented team, certainly. They may be a year early to contention, but their window to make the postseason is wide open. They might as well make the most of it. Their roster isn’t complete by any means; despite a strong bullpen, there are multiple areas where the Reds could seek to improve at the deadline, mainly starting pitching. The Reds GM has already been open about wanting to be buyers, so finding one or two strong starters would put them in contention to steal the division away from Milwaukee. Blake Snell would be an interesting option if San Diego decides to sell.

Decoding the NL Central: Brewers, Reds, or a Dark Horse?

Given the market, starting pitching will be at a premium. Every contending team needs one, driving up the prices of guys that really aren’t even that good. The Reds have accumulated a talented farm system, something they might not be willing to part ways with for pitching rentals in the short term. The Reds could very well convince themselves that once Greene and Lodolo return, they’d be trade-deadline acquisitions essentially, but this team needs another arm. An elite pitcher would be nice, given the price though bringing someone who can just give competent innings before Greene and Lodolo come back could be enough to preserve the Reds’ assets.

