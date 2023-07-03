MLB World Series' Favorite Braves are the Best in Baseball by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The 2023 MLB season is proving to be an absolute roller coaster, with the Atlanta Braves leading the charge.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The Braves have been putting on performances reminiscent of the early nineties teams, positioning themselves as the most potent force in the game. However, any seasoned baseball fan will tell you consistency and strength do not guarantee a World Series title.

With the Braves’ World Series odds at +360, the sportsbooks clearly see them as a dominant force. Yet, baseball’s unpredictable nature can toss a curveball into these expectations. The extensive grind of 162 games dramatically shifts into a condensed series comes the postseason, where any underdog can rise to the occasion.

Early series are frequently won by the ‘worst’ teams, a stark contrast to other sports such as basketball. However, the seven-game series usually means the superior team emerges victorious.

While the Braves command the field with formidable talent and a robust nucleus of players, their path isn’t completely clear. On any given night, underdogs like the Pittsburgh Pirates or the Kansas City Royals could pull off an upset against the Braves. Still, the Braves are nine games ahead of the Miami Marlins in the NL East and seven ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League. Atlanta maintains the best record at 56-27 and third-best run differential at +139, trailing only the Tampa Bay Rays at +157 and Texas Rangers at +156.

As fans, we can only watch, wager, and wonder as the 2023 season unfolds while the Braves attempt to capture another championship.