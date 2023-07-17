Monday's MLB Same-Day Parlays To Get the Week Started by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Monday will feature a pulse-pounding game as the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. A homecoming of sorts is underway for the Orioles, as Grayson Rodriguez is slated to start tonight. After a challenging first half in the major leagues, he retreated to the minor leagues and managed to pull things together. Now, he’s making his major league comeback, but it’s not against any random teamâ€”it’s the full-throttle Dodgers.

We’re setting our sights on a three-leg parlay for this game, we’re starting with the Dodgers’ powerhouse, Mookie Betts. As a right-handed hitter, Betts has posted an impressive .417 ISO power number and a weighted on-base percentage of .462. His task for the game is simple: get a base hit.

Next, Freddie Freeman has a .262 ISO power number and a .424 weighted on-base percentage against right-handed pitching this year. We expect Freeman to also secure a base hit tonight.

Then, J.D. Martinez‘s only job for us is to record an RBI. With his .317 ISO power number, we believe he can achieve that.

The betting odds on this three-leg parlay are a tempting +258, making it an attractive bet.

As we switch gears, it’s important to note the interesting dynamic playing out in the game featuring the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels. Luis Severino, unfortunately underperforming for the Yankees this season, will be pitching against the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is expected to secure two or more bases, creating a noteworthy showdown.

The other pitcher in the game, Griffin Canning, hasn’t been faring all that well either. Considering the performance of both pitchers, the over nine in this baseball game is a solid bet, paying out a +181 at the sportsbook.

