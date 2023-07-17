NBA Summer League: 4 Worst Teams From Vegas by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

NBA Summer League concludes tonight with the Final set between the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers. We try to take the positives away from Vegas because that’s what Summer League is meant for at the end of the day, but these four teams left us with the complete opposite.

Check out our Top 4 Teams from Summer League

Orlando Magic

The Magic were the embarrassment of the Summer League, and it wasn’t relatively close. Leaving Vegas without a win, Orlando averaged only 78 points per outing, and with their average point differential being a staggering -14, nearly six points more than the next worst team. Lottery picks Anthony Black, and Jett Howard showed some things to be excited about, but besides them, this Magic team has nothing else. When watching these games, non-NBA caliber players stand out in the worst way, and the Magic roster was full of them. Whoever is in charge of identifying undrafted free agents in Orlando might need a new job because while other teams can at least find one or two guys that impress, everyone the Magic brought in stunk.

After a promising showing in the California Classic that actually had us high on their chances to succeed in Vegas, the Warriors crashed and burned. 2023 first-round selection Brandin Podziemski struggled mightily at times and got absolutely scorched by Cam Whitmore in a direct matchup, who was chosen one pick after Podziemski. Lester Quinones showed flashes at times as a potential NBA-caliber guard, but the overall body of work from Quinones and the entire team was far too inconsistent and below par. Golden State was hoping to find a potential rotation player out of their time in Vegas, and not even their first-round pick looks capable of that right now.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors only notched a single win in Vegas over the Warriors of all teams. Many were excited to see Gradey Dick suit up as a Raptor, but nothing about his performances screamed excitement. He struggled from beyond the arc, the area in which he was drafted to thrive in and help with the Raptors’ shooting pains that likely will continue in the 2023-24 season. After Gradey Dick, no one else on the roster necessarily stood out. On the bright side, the Raptors can properly tank and reposition themselves to acquire top talent in the 2024 NBA Draft, as they should.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets of the California Classic put together a string of performances that should have them embarrassed to have an NBA logo on their uniforms. They looked that dreadful. In Vegas, the team went 1-4, with their lone win looking undeserving, too, against an undermanned team. Brandon Miller wasn’t as dominant as we hoped, but he still showcased facets of his game that should make Hornets fans confident in his development. After Miller, this roster is weak. The Hornets’ previously experienced NBA talent in Bryce McGowens, Kai Jones, and James Bouknight didn’t look the part at all, with rookies Nick Smith Jr. and Amari Bailey appearing to have a long way to go. This team will be bad once again, but we have come to expect that in Charlotte.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.