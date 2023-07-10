NBA Summer League: Best Bets for 7/10 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

We’re through the first weekend of NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas, so here are our four best bets for tonight’s action after an entertaining weekend.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 6:00 p.m. ET

Each team comes into this matchup undefeated through summer play, with Memphis flashing a complete NBA-ready roster and Cleveland showcasing dynamic scoring rookie Emoni Bates. Memphis sits as a five-point favorite tonight, which is understandable given their depth, but I would lean in favor of Cleveland plus points, given that no one can stop Bates. However, my best bet has to be the over, with the Cavs averaging 100 points through two games and Memphis offering scorers throughout their deep roster. This is going to be an entertaining one.

Pick: OVER 181.5 Points (-115)

Miami dominated Boston Friday night, with Orlando Robinson leading the way with 36 points and 11 rebounds. Nikola Jovic impressed and is expected to play tonight despite dealing with a minor foot ailment. Miami’s first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. sat Saturday due to injury, but he is hopeful to be out there tonight. Regardless of his status, the Heat have enough talent to finish the job tonight. Simply put, the Suns don’t have much talent at all. They only put up 75 points in their Saturday loss to a relatively weak Milwaukee team, notably shooting 17% from beyond the arc. Phoenix’s lone bright spot in Toumani Camara, will have his hands full with Jovic and Robinson, so it’s hard to have any confidence in this Phoenix team tonight.

Pick: Heat -3 (-110)

The Mavericks feature a potential Summer League game-changer in Jaden Hardy, who put up 24 points in his Summer League debut. Beyond him, the Mavs lack scoring, as seen in their 80-point showing Saturday night. First-round picks Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper didn’t impress necessarily, but they’ll see their minutes increase tonight, but neither packs a scoring punch. Their opponent tonight in the 76ers has been feisty and impressive thus far despite featuring limited talent. They’re deep, led by guard Jaden Springer who could cause Hardy fits defensively. Undrafted free agents Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith have also stood out among a crew of undrafted free agents that managed to have seven different players in double digits last game, a rare commodity in the Summer League. Getting four points with the 76ers is a steal.

Pick: 76ers +4 (-110)

Keyonte George of the Jazz might have been the most impressive of all 2023 first-round picks in limited Summer League action thus far, pouring in 33 points and dishing out ten assists Saturday night. Alongside Ochai Agbaji, the Jazz could feature the best backcourt in Summer League. They’ll go up against a 1-0 Timberwolves team whose win might be a bit flukish, as their opponent, New Orleans, turned the ball over a staggering 29 times. The Jazz will play much cleaner with their prolific backcourt causing fits for the Timberwolves. Back Utah here.

Pick: Jazz -3.5 (-115)

