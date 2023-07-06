NBA Summer League: Non-Wembanyama Things to Watch by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

We’re amidst the season of the NBA Summer League in Salt Lake City and Sacramento, with the league-wide tournament beginning Friday in Las Vegas. We’ve already learned a ton through the limited games thus far, but much is being anticipated leading into Friday night, namely the debut of Victor Wembanyama. With everyone already gearing up to see Wemby don a Spurs uniform, here are four other things we’ll be watching in Vegas.

Can Charlotte Turn it Around?

Much of Summer League is to figure out the positives. Learning about player traits, development, and chemistry, namely. Things have to be really bad to catch the notice of the public, and man, the Hornets did just that over their two games in the California Classic. Most importantly, their second-overall pick Brandon Miller looked completely lost after he combined for 10 turnovers and 15 fouls. It couldn’t have gone worse. As a team, no one else stood out, as the team lost by an average of 17 points in each game. The Hornets will be on the other end of Wembanyama’s debut Friday night, with a huge need to not embarrass themselves on the biggest stage.

Portland’s Future

With Damian Lillard’s exit from Portland beginning to feel imminent, all focus shifts to their future, which will be on display in Vegas with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe leading the way. Scoot needs no introduction, as the draft’s third overall pick has all-star expectations as he’ll be handed the keys to the franchise once Lillard is officially dealt. It will be interesting to see how his shot from beyond the arc looks, as that was the only red flag on him heading into the draft.

2022 first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe took on an added role in the waning weeks of the 2022-23 season, and it will be essential to see how his chemistry looks alongside Scoot as the two, along with Anfernee Simons, present to be Portland’s future.

Can Draft Picks Address Mavs’ Defensive Needs?

The Mavericks are running it back with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as they should, but so much needed to be done around them to field a playoff contender around their two stars. After a free agency that will see Grant Williams and Seth Curry join, much emphasis will be on their two first-round picks being instant contributors, especially defensively. Despite an underwhelming freshman campaign at Duke, Dereck Lively II was chosen by Dallas at No. 10 overall. Still, he has the upside to become a contributing starting center in the NBA who is an above-average rim defender. Olivier Maxence-Prosper is more NBA-ready than Lively, but seeing how his defensive versatility translates to NBA talent will be worth watching.

Houston’s Young Core

Houston will have their four first-round picks on display in Summer League with Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason all to take the floor. Thompson and Smith Jr. are the headliners, given their draft stock. It is most important to see if Smith can respond after a disappointing rookie season where he struggled immensely with offensive efficiency. Seeing how dominant Amen Thompson is in Vegas is worth noting, as he’s in a struggle to earn minutes given the crowded backcourt of Fred VanVleet, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green. Cam Whitmore, in particular, will be looking to prove something as he fell to No. 20 overall. This is a fun Rockets team with a ton of young talent and potential but with many questions that hopefully have some answers after the Summer League concludes.

