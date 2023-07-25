NFC North Winner 2023-24: Lions Favored, Vikings Contenders by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the NFL regular season getting closer, one of the division races expected to be very competitive is the NFC North, with the Detroit Lions favored.

Detroit Lions +155

It’s not something that’s been said in recent memory, but the Detroit Lions are the favorites to end up on top of the NFC North at +155. There’s a lot of talent on this roster, and head coach Dan Campbell has gotten a lot out of this group. They finished last season at 9-8, just shy of a playoff spot. There’s another level for this roster to get to, and this group is favored for good reason. You can make a case for most teams in this division to come out on top, but the Lions have the best overall roster, making them a trendy pick to win it.

Minnesota Vikings +260

Offense won’t be a problem for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023-24, but can their defense find another gear? It’s hard to see the Vikings winning that many one-score games again this season, meaning they could be due for some regression. At the same time, there’s a lot to like about this roster, and we’re bullish about second-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s overall impact on this group. The Vikings ran away with the division last year, but we view them more as a ten-win team than the 13 they put up last year. Can the Lions or Green Bay Packers exceed that number? Minnesota boasts the second-shortest odds to capture the NFC North at +260.

Green Bay Packers +340

The biggest wild card in the NFC North is the Green Bay Packers. How will they fare without Aaron Rodgers at the helm? Can Jordan Love be a competent quarterback and give the Packers stability at the most critical position? There are a lot of storylines worth following with this Green Bay team, but one not being talked about nearly enough revolves around their defense. The pieces are there within this group for them to be a force on that side of the football, and that could ultimately take some pressure off Love and the offense. Although the Packers are coming off an 8-9 campaign, there’s some slight value evident here in backing them to win the division at +340.

Chicago Bears +400

Even though the Chicago Bears have the longest odds to win the NFC North, there’s a lot of merit in expecting them to be an improved version of the team we saw last year. Yes, the Bears only won three games, but they look to have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, and the team as a whole looked much better down the stretch, even without picking up wins. It’s unlikely we’ll see the Bears entirely turn into a real threat to win the division in 2023-24, but they should pick up more wins than they did last season.

