NFC South Winner 2023-24: Saints On Top, Falcons Lurking by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With the NFL regular season getting closer, one of the division races filled with uncertainty revolves around the NFC South, with the New Orleans Saints favored.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our NFL Game Picks all season long.

New Orleans Saints +130

When discussing the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints have the most valuable commodity at the quarterback position. Derek Carr is a veteran who has proven he can sling it with some of the top players at his position. He might not be in the elite category, but he’s definitely a competent starter. Carr gives the Saints a distinct advantage in this division, and that’s a big reason why they’re listed as the odds-on favorite at +130. If the Saints can get exactly what Carr gave the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s a lot to like about the potential for this group with an already strong defense.

Atlanta Falcons +210

There’s a theme in the NFC South that revolves around many question marks at the quarterback position. The Atlanta Falcons are no different, with youngster Desmond Ridder expected to get the nod at QB1. Ridder at least got some experience down the stretch, and although it wasn’t always pretty, that can be valuable for a young signal-caller. It’s no secret that an Arthur Smith-led offense loves to run the football, and with standout rookie Bijan Robinson now in the fold, the Falcons would look to ground and pound their way to victories. Atlanta’s listed at +210 to win the NFC South, and that’s an appropriate price for a team with the potential to make their presence felt.

Carolina Panthers +360

After selecting Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers have their new franchise cornerstone. It’s hard to determine what type of immediate impact he will have in the league, but the talent is there for him to be a difference-maker right off the bat. The Panthers looked like a team on the rise down the stretch last season, and there’s reason to be bullish about them continuing to move forward as such in 2023-24. Carolina won three of their last five games to close out last season, and now that they have their future quarterback, there’s some potential value brewing here at +360.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Despite having a record under .500 last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the NFC South. With Tom Brady no longer under center, the Bucs hold the longest odds of winning the division at +750. Whether Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask lands the starting quarterback job, there are plenty of question marks about this group. There are some promising receiving weapons for whichever quarterback gets the job, but there are questions on defense after some losses in the offseason. There’s a chance this group could surprise in a very winnable division, but expectations are low for good reason.

Once the season kicks off, look for players rated each game by our NFL Props Picks Tool.