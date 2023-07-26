NFL Best Regular Season Record Odds and Analysis by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

There are many elite teams in the NFL heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Which teams will finish the season with the league’s best record?

Kansas City Chiefs +500

It should hardly be a surprise to see the Kansas City Chiefs listed as the odds-on favorite to lead the NFL with the best record in 2023-24. The Chiefs are listed at +500 to accomplish this and are coming off a strong 14-3 campaign. With Patrick Mahomes leading the charge for the Chiefs, there’s no reason they won’t be around in the later weeks of the 2023-24 regular season to hold the best record. In saying that, is there value in this number? We expected the price to be slightly higher, meaning we’re content backing.

Cincinnati Bengals +750

The Cincinnati Bengals roster remains one of the best in the NFL, led by standout quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU signal-caller wants to add an MVP and a Super Bowl to his trophy case. If Burrow can play at an MVP level, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t, the Bengals will continue to be in the conversation for the league’s best record. Cincinnati boasts +750 odds of achieving this feat, which is the second-shortest.

Philadelphia Eagles +800

It was somewhat surprising what the Philadelphia Eagles accomplished last year in their run to the Super Bowl, but they were a popular team heading into the season to make a big jump in the standings. In 2023-24, they won’t take anyone by surprise, and they’re listed among the NFL’s elite teams. There’s really nothing to dislike about this roster, and they should once again rival the 14-3 record they finished with last year. The Chiefs and Eagles tied for the best record last year, and there’s no reason to believe, barring injuries, that these clubs won’t heavily factor into the discussion once again. The Eagles hold +800 odds to have the NFL’s best record.

Buffalo Bills +900

With a healthy Josh Allen, the sky remains the limit for this Buffalo Bills team. There’s a lot of talent on defense, and we already know what this offense can do every week. The Bills finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 13-3 record, falling just short of the AFC’s top seed. There’s a definite case to be made that this Bills roster is better than the one we saw take the field last year. As a result, there’s some real value in backing them to have the league’s best record at +900.

San Francisco 49ers +1000

Although there are some question marks as to who the San Francisco 49ers will start at quarterback, all signs point toward Brock Purdy if he’s healthy. Purdy helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game last year, and you can understand why Kyle Shanahan was comfortable with him running the offense. The 49ers boast plenty of talent on both sides of the football and finished last year with a 13-4 record. There’s a ton to like about this football team, and they have depth at key pieces, leading to them cracking the top five in odds to have the NFL’s best record at +1000.

