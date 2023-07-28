NFL Last Remaining Winless Team 2023-24 Odds and Analysis by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Multiple struggling organizations in the NFL are heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Which of these teams will be the last remaining to pick up a win?

Arizona Cardinals +480

The Arizona Cardinals look to be in trouble heading into 2023-24. They’re a team with many roster issues, specifically the status of their quarterback, Kyler Murray. Their Week 1 collision with the Washington Commanders is unpredictable too. That could be their ticket in the conversation for the last team to pick up a win. The Cardinals then take on the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers. If they don’t surprise in Week 1 against Washington, they could be in for an ugly stretch. The Cardinals have the shortest odds of being the last remaining team to pick up a win at +480.

Houston Texans +900

After finishing right below the basement last season with their record, the Houston Texans have some new pieces to build around on offense and defense. The Texans aren’t expected to take a massive leap in the standings, but they’ve undoubtedly added more skill to their group on both sides of the ball. The Texans begin the 2023-24 schedule on the road in Baltimore, followed by games against the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Pittsburgh Steelers. There’s a case to be made that they will be sitting 0-4 after those matchups. They might not be playing the powerhouses that other teams on this list are, but we like the value this number presents at +900.

Los Angeles Rams +900

No one expected the Los Angeles Rams to be one of the league’s worst teams after winning the Super Bowl. Still, that’s what happened last season, finishing with a 5-12 record. Whether or not the Rams can bounce back remains to be seen with an aging core. The Rams begin their quest for a victory in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, followed by games against the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Indianapolis Colts. Week 2 and 3 will be challenging to navigate, but they could defeat Seattle or Indianapolis, making us fade this number at +900.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1000

With no clear-cut starting quarterback on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tough times could be brewing after Tom Brady retired. Whether it’s Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield manning the offense, the Bucs are likely going to have a difficult time scoring points. Tampa Bay opens its season against the Minnesota Vikings, followed by a winnable game against the Chicago Bears in Week 2. After that, it’ll be more challenging for Tampa Bay with matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and Detroit Lions. The Bucs hold +1000 odds to be the last remaining team without a victory.

Tennessee Titans +1100

After starting the season with a bang last year, the Tennessee Titans fell off a cliff in the second half, dropping their final seven games. Which team will the Titans be in 2023-24? The one that started strongly, or the one that finished with loss after loss? The Titans open their schedule against the New Orleans Saints, followed by dates against the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals. If the Titans don’t pull off a Week 1 win against the Saints, they could be in trouble. The Titans own the fifth-shortest odds to be the last remaining team without a win at +1100.

