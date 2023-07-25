NFL Most Regular Season Quarterback Total Rushing Yards 2023-24 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NFL is packed with elite rushing quarterbacks, and there are multiple players you can make a case for to lead the league in quarterback rushing yards for the 2023-24 campaign.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our NFL Game Picks all season long.

1. Justin Fields +170

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields broke out on the ground in 2022-23, leading all quarterbacks with 1,143 rushing yards. Fields is as dynamic as it gets in terms of running upside from a quarterback, and he’s the odds-on favorite to lead quarterbacks again in 2023-24 at +170. Fields will likely see the most rushing opportunities of any quarterback on this list, and his explosiveness to make big plays helps separate him from the pack.

2. Lamar Jackson +260

Staying on the field will be a significant factor in whether or not Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be in the conversation to lead the league in quarterback rushing yards. Despite playing only 12 games in 2022-23, Jackson still finished second in rushing yards amongst quarterbacks with 764 yards. He played three fewer games than Justin Fields, meaning he’s much closer to the Bears quarterback than the pack of signal-callers behind him. Jackson is listed at +260 to lead quarterbacks in rushing yards, and although it’s a big if regarding whether he can stay healthy, this is an excellent price for him.

3. Jalen Hurts +400

If it weren’t for Justin Fields running away with the NFL quarterback rushing title last season, Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts would have been in the conversation. Hurts finished the season with the fourth-most rushing yards from a quarterback with 760. Rushing upside is prominent with Hurts, and he will likely be in this conversation again in 2023-24. The Eagles star quarterback is listed at +400.

4. Anthony Richardson +500

It’s difficult to know what to expect from a rookie quarterback, meaning it’s hard to project Anthony Richardson without actual NFL film to go off of. Preseason action will at least give us an idea if he’s made strides, knowing very well that he needs to improve his reads and make better decisions. Still, Richardson’s legs have always been his bread and butter, and there’s reason to be bullish about his upside, even as a rookie. The former Florida Gator is at +500 to lead NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards.

5. Josh Allen +1000

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and their quarterback Josh Allen is a big part of that. Not only does he have elite arm strength, but he also has rushing upside. Allen finished 2022-23 with the third-most rushing yards for a quarterback, with 762, behind just Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields. Some high-upside rushing quarterbacks are on this odds list, but Allen has to be considered a value here at +1000.

Once the season kicks off, look for all these quarterbacks rated each game by our NFL Props Picks Tool.