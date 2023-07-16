NFL Season Predictions: AFC East Over/Under Win Totals by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

With the 2023 NFL regular season getting closer, we’ll get you set for the ride with insights on each team in the AFC East and their over/under win totals. Click on the links below for a more detailed analysis of each team in the East.

SportsGrid will preview each division with NFL season win total OVER/UNDER predictions for all 32 teams.

Buffalo Bills – 10.5 Wins (OVER -134/UNDER +110)

In the face of a difficult AFC East, the Buffalo Bills continue to stand out. Unless injuries intervene, it wouldn’t be challenging for this team to rack up eleven or more victories. The Bills have notched 13 wins in two of the last three seasons. There’s solid reasoning to propose that this could be the best team the Bills have had during the Josh Allen era, meaning backing them OVER makes sense.

Cook’s Pick: OVER 10.5 Wins (-134)

Miami Dolphins – 9.5 Wins (OVER -110/UNDER -110)

We’re predicting the Miami Dolphins to lock up ten or more victories. While predicting injuries is a challenging and uncertain task, our assessment doesn’t hinge on such uncertainties. The Dolphin’s roster is loaded with talent, enough to compensate even if their star quarterback misses some time again. We’re confident the team can secure wins in his absence.

On paper, the Dolphins might face the third-hardest strength of schedule, but that doesn’t mean we should overlook the potential value. We recommend taking the odds on the Dolphins exceeding 9.5 wins at -110.

Cook’s Pick: OVER 9.5 Wins (-110)

New England Patriots – 7.5 Wins (OVER +100/UNDER -122)

New England Patriots will persistently lean on their strong defense, yet there are questions about Mac Jones being good enough to deliver an eight-win season again. Despite achieving this feat last season, heightened competition escalates the challenges. Consequently, we predict the Patriots to go under their 7.5-win total in 2023-24.

Cook’s Pick: UNDER 7.5 Wins (-122)

New York Jets – 9.5 Wins (OVER -122/UNDER +100)

Aaron Rodgers, backed by a revamped defense, could be the catalyst the New York Jets need to surge to a double-digit win campaign. Current odds lean towards this outcome, slightly favoring it with -122 odds. Interestingly, even in what some might label as a lackluster 2022 season for Rodgers, his quarterback performance was superior to any efforts displayed by what the Jets trotted out there on Sundays. We’re comfortable backing the Jets to record ten or more victories.

Cook’s Pick: OVER 9.5 Wins (-122)

