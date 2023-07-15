NFL Season Predictions: AFC North Over/Under Win Totals by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

With the 2023-24 NFL regular season getting closer, we’ll get you set for the ride with insights on each team in the AFC North and their over/under win totals.

Baltimore Ravens – 10.5 Wins (OVER -102/UNDER -120)

The ultimate factor for the Baltimore Ravens will depend on if their defense can take another step this season and the sustained health of their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson. With a solid supporting cast around him, we are willing to trust Jackson to remain on the field for at least 15 games, leading us to back the over 10.5 wins at a favorable -102.

Cincinnati Bengals – 11.5 Wins (OVER +110/UNDER -134)

When you’re knee-deep in the harsh winds of late January, the Cincinnati Bengals know there’s nothing quite like having the home crowd’s roar echoing in your ears. They’ve clawed their way to the Super Bowl before as a wild card underdog, but when you’re up against the arsenal of talent that’s bursting at the seams in the AFC, home-field advantage can play a huge factor. We see some serious value in doubling down on the Bengals to chalk up over 11.5 wins for the second season running.

Cleveland Browns – 9.5 Wins (OVER +108/UNDER -134)

We firmly believe that while some people are eager to bank on Deshaun Watson’s talent to pick up wins, we’ve opted for a different strategy. Yes, the Browns have potential, but our focus is currently riveted on the under 9.5 wins. We find its inflated price tag of -134 speaks volumes.

Pittsburgh Steelers – 8.5 Wins (OVER -150/UNDER +120)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are geared up for a successful 2023 season with a schedule that looks manageable on paper. As such, they are well-positioned to record another winning season under Mike Tomlin. Despite a slightly hefty price tag of -150, it’s worth noting that the Steelers present a solid bet to exceed expectations this season and go over their win total.

