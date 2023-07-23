NFL Season Predictions: AFC South Over/Under Win Totals by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

With the NFL regular season getting closer, we’ll get you set for the ride with insights on each team in the AFC South and their over/under win totals.

The Houston Texans have seized the opportunity to revamp their roster, bringing in two promising talents on offense and defense. This creates a foundation for a potential upswing for the team. However, considering the scale of the transformation required, it seems difficult for them to gain an additional four wins from their previous season’s tally in such a short period. Their placement within the undemanding AFC South might keep them competitive in divisional games, yet it’s challenging to fully trust this youthful team to make a significant leap forward. We suggest backing the Texans to record fewer than 6.5 wins with attractive odds set at -134.

The Indianapolis Colts might surprise us this season with an offense performing above expectations. However, the team’s defense, filled with potential, may prove to be an issue. Last season, Indianapolis only managed to secure a total of four victories. Even though we anticipate a potential improvement on this number, we recommend taking advantage of the plus-money value at +104 by betting on the Colts to finish the season with under 6.5 wins.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not yet have reached the status of teams like the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, or Kansas City Chiefs. Still, with the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, they’re making significant progress. Given their momentum, we predict the team to surpass the expected ten victories this season, despite the accompanying juice.

The Tennessee Titans ended the year on a disappointing seven-game losing streak, but we don’t anticipate that type of play to carry over. We see a team that lands somewhere between how they started last season and how they ended it. With that in mind, we feel confident backing the potential for more than 7.5 wins at the attractive +104 odds. This is a plus-money value that we find enticing enough to support.

