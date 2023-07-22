NFL Season Predictions: AFC West Over/Under Win Totals by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the NFL regular season getting closer, we’ll get you set for the ride with insights on each team in the AFC West and their over/under win totals.

In Russell Wilson’s debut season with the Denver Broncos, the team posted an uninspiring 5-12 record. The Broncos’ projected win total is 8.5 as we approach next season. The odds favor the over at +106, with the under at -132. Can we see the Broncos adding four more victories to last year’s total? With the right factors, it’s not an implausible scenario. However, we believe Wilson may struggle to regain his high-performance levels, a hurdle that could prove too daunting for the Broncos to surmount. We regard the Broncos as a team capable of seven or eight wins, and thus we recommend placing your bets on the under -8.5 at -132.

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be an intimidating force on the football field. They can win games in different ways, and their offense holds the potential to be the best in the league. While the Chiefs face the fifth-most challenging schedule in the NFL, this doesn’t concern us. We anticipate a few tighter contests than usual with this solid team. Still, it would be unwise to bet against him and his squad at this stage of Patrick Mahomes’s career.

The Las Vegas Raiders, undeterred by last season’s subpar performance, face a challenging schedule regarded as the second-most difficult. The tough competition in the AFC West presents an additional hurdle for the Raiders. Nonetheless, the team has potential, but expectations should remain tempered.

We’re confidently investing in Justin Herbert‘s continued growth and anticipating a significant improvement in the Los Angeles Chargers defense. As a result, we’re bullish on the Chargers exceeding their projected 9.5-win total.

