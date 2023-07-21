NFL Season Predictions: NFC East Over/Under Win Totals by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the NFL regular season getting closer, we’ll get you set for the ride with insights on each team in the NFC East and their over/under win totals.

Bettors are strongly favoring the over, with odds set at -154. Considering the roster’s talent, it’s understandable why they’re leaning this way. Head Coach Mike McCarthy may face an uphill climb regarding postseason success, but leading them to regular season victories hasn’t been a significant hurdle. We’re optimistic about Dallas, foreseeing the Cowboys clinching double-digit wins for the third consecutive season.

This year, the New York Giants defensive line remains an elite force. Despite this strength, the team faced difficulties stopping the run, and the cornerback position also emerged as a problem. Deonte Banks and Adoree’ Jackson will need to step up and cement their roles in the secondary. Given the slightly more appealing odds for more than 7.5 wins, it’s a gamble we’re willing to take. We’re betting on the premise that last year’s performance wasn’t a one-off event for this squad.

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently projected with a win total of 11.5 for the season, with odds set at +108 for surpassing this number and -134 for falling short. Given the -134 odds on the under, there’s a contingent of bettors predicting a potential step-back for the Eagles. However, we disagree with this viewpoint and find tremendous value in the +108 odds. Thus, we’re confidently backing the Eagles to exceed expectations and secure 12 or more victories.

There’s an element of uncertainty surrounding whether the Washington Commanders can compete for a playoff spot. We believe that the Commanders have a lot of attractive pieces on this roster and like how they fit. Therefore, we’re backing the over 6.5 wins.

