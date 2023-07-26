NFL Worst Regular Season Record Odds and Analysis by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

It’s not only the NFL‘s elite teams that can make you a profit in 2023-24. You can also target the team that will finish the year with the league’s worst record.

Arizona Cardinals +250

With the way these odds are shaping up, the Arizona Cardinals are a few steps ahead of (or below) the pack and have the shortest odds to hold the NFL’s worst record in 2023-24. There are questions about when Kyler Murray will be ready to return as the team’s starting quarterback, creating plenty of uncertainty surrounding this group. Even with Murray playing the bulk of games for the Cardinals last year, they still finished with a dismal 4-13 record, one game shy of the league’s worst. The gap between the Cardinals and the rest of the league is interesting, but it’s somewhat understandable if you factor in that Arizona’s overall roster has many challenges.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +950

It’s no secret that competent quarterback play is essential to finding success in the NFL. With Tom Brady finally calling it quits, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are left to choose between Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask to be their leader on offense. Neither of those two options inspires much confidence, even with star weapons like Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on offense. If the Bucs want to repeat as NFC South division champs, they’ll need their defense to take another step forward. There are far too many question marks about this group, mainly at quarterback. With that, the Bucs hold +950 odds to have the league’s worst record, which looks to be a value in our eyes.

Houston Texans +1000

After finishing with the second-worst record last year at 3-13-1, the Houston Texans aren’t expected to be much better in 2023-24. They have two new faces of the franchise in C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., but there’s a lot of uncertainty about what level of impact they’ll be able to have in their rookie campaign. The Texans performed admirably down the stretch, and there’s reason to like what they’re building for the future, but that doesn’t mean they’ll find immediate success. Houston sits in a tie for the third-shortest odds to have the league’s worst record, but that’s a number we’re more than happy to fade.

Los Angeles Rams +1000

To say it was shocking that the Los Angeles Rams went from winning the Super Bowl to having a 5-12 record in just one year would be an understatement. Can Matthew Stafford return to form, and will the Ram’s defense find another gear? These two questions will play a significant role in seeing the Rams bounce back and return to the postseason. Oddsmakers aren’t exactly expecting that to transpire, though, considering LA sits in a tie for the third-shortest odds to have the league’s worst record at +1000.

Las Vegas Raiders +1300

There wasn’t much to write home about with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, finishing with a poor 6-11 record. With their disappointing season, they moved on from quarterback Derek Carr and brought in Jimmy Garoppolo to be their QB1. Injuries remain a question mark with Garoppolo, and it’s fair to ask if you should even consider him an upgrade on Carr. Sometimes change can be good, but change for the sake of change doesn’t always work out. Oddsmakers are evidently not expecting much from the Raiders this year, who boast +1300 odds to have the league’s worst record.

