NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Gallen Leads, Snell Skyrocketing

MLB‘s Senior Circuit is stacked with elite pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL and has continued to be the odds-on favorite to win the Cy Young as the end of July looms. The right-hander has registered an 11-4 record, paired with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts. Gallen has allowed three earned runs or less in five of his last seven starts, leading to him maintaining the top odds to win the National League Cy Young at +200.

Last Start: July 20 @ Atlanta Braves (7IP, 5H, 3ER, 5SO)

Next Start: July 26 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

It’s becoming much less of a secret how dominant San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell has been over the last two months. Snell is turning back the clock and putting together dominant start after dominant start. Snell pitched another gem last night against the Pittsburgh Pirates and has now compiled a 7-8 record, along with a 2.61 ERA and 147 punchouts.

Last Start: July 25 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6IP, 2H, 1ER, 4SO)

Next Start: July 31 @ Colorado Rockies

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. After dealing with an injury and some inconsistencies, it looks as though Strider has found his elite stuff again. The powerful righty is coming off, allowing four earned runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks but also striking out 13 batters. Strider continues to see his odds bet down to win the NL Cy Young, going from +1200 to +400.

Last Start: July 20 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6IP, 4H, 4ER, 13SO)

Next Start: July 26 @ Boston Red Sox

Logan Webb is your guy if you’re looking for one of the more consistent starters in the National League over the last two seasons. The San Francisco Giants right-hander has brought electricity to the top of the club’s rotation, posting an 8-8 record, in addition to a 3.48 ERA and 136 strikeouts. Webb has seen his odds rise over the last week from +1200 to +800 to win the National League Cy Young.

Last Start: July 22 @ Washington Nationals (1 1/3 IP, 5H, 6ER, 2SO)

Next Start: July 28 vs. Boston Red Sox

Jesus Luzardo is a new entry into the top five in the National League Cy Young race. He’s been everything that the Miami Marlins hoped he would be in their rotation, and the left-hander has put up strong numbers to lead their group. Luzardo has tallied an 8-5 record over 21 starts, paired with a 3.22 ERA and 144 punchouts. The young hurler has inserted himself with +1700 odds to win the NL Cy Young, and although he’s considered a longshot, he’s still in the conversation.

Last Start: July 23 vs. Colorado Rockies (7IP, 4H, 1ER, 13 SO)

Next Start: July 30 vs. Detroit Tigers

Top 5 NL Cy Young Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.