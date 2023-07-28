NL West Odds Update: Dodgers Heavy Favorites Again by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to win the World Series and the NL West but don’t rule out the Arizona Diamondbacks or San Francisco Giants.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the odds-on favorite with a heavily juiced price tag to win the NL West. The Dodgers are back on top of the NL West with a 58-43 record. Even with the Dodgers returning to the top of the pack, they still haven’t been as impressive as we thought. The Dodgers have posted a middling 5-5 record over their last ten games, yet they continue to see their odds of winning the division bet down. Over the last month, the Dodgers have jumped from -260 favorites in the NL West to -850.

The San Francisco Giants are trying to break out of a slump as the end of July looms. That’s been a trend for the contending teams in this division lately. The Giants have won two in a row but still carry a 4-6 record over their last ten games. San Francisco is three games behind the Dodgers for the top spot while occupying a wild-card position. Even though the Giants are holding a playoff spot in the National League, their odds of winning the division crown have tailed off over the last month from +550 to +1000.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a surprise in the NL West. Still, they’ve fallen out of the top spot in July, and the thoughts about them as a real playoff contender are now in question. The D-Backs sit four games behind the first-place Dodgers and a half-game behind a wild-card spot. They’ve consistently played poor baseball this month and have won only three of their last ten games. As a result, the D-Backs have seen their odds of winning the NL West plummet from +440 to +1600.

The Padres are fourth in the NL West, holding a disappointing 49-54 record. It’s not because of a lack of talent that the Padres are in this position. They just ultimately can’t get the results they’ve wanted. The Padres are 6.5 games back in the NL wild-card race and have won five of their last ten games. If they’re going to get back into the mix, they’ll need much better stretches of play than the ones we’ve seen from them to close out the month. The Padres have seen their NL West odds drop from +2700 to +5000.

Nothing was expected of the Colorado Rockies, and they’ve come through on those expectations. The Rockies are having trouble building a winning team, and it’s difficult to see that happening anytime soon with their current ownership and lack of talent. On July 28, the Rockies sit 18.5 games back of the NL West division lead and hold +25000 odds to come out on top.

Team NL West Odds NL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Los Angeles Dodgers -850 190 450 San Francisco Giants 1000 1500 3000 Arizona Diamondbacks 1600 2500 5000 San Diego Padres 5000 2500 4500 Colorado Rockies 25000 50000 100000

