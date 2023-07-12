Padres are Riding Blake Snell's Momentum by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As the Major League Baseball season heats up and we inch towards the all-important playoff run, the question of momentum’s importance can’t be ignored. Do you choose the pitcher with the team momentum, or is momentum irrelevant to your betting decisions? It’s a debate that’s as old as the game itself, and the answer seems to lie in the individual brilliance of certain players. Take, for example, San Diego Padres’ ace, Blake Snell.

An established talent, Snell is a Cy Young Award winner who is currently enjoying a run of form that few in the league can match. Despite early struggles in the Padres uniform after a surprising trade from Tampa, Snell is returning to his top form. It’s a development that could have dramatic implications for the Padres’ postseason chances.

Remember, Snell was dealt to the Padres soon after his triumphant Cy Young season. Critics say that the Padres initially did not receive the same version of Snell. However, with his recent performances, one could easily ask: how much worse would the Padres be without Snell’s current form?

In the absence of Michael Wacha, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury and has no definitive return date, Snell has stepped up. In fact, it’s Snell, not Yu Darvish or even the impressive Joe Musgrove, who has truly carried the Padres through their recent stretch.

While strong, the Padres’ pitching rotation has been dealt some blows. But as we see with Snell’s performance, winning often comes down to the individual players’ momentum.

Current betting odds place Snell in an enticing position at +1200 to win the NL Cy Young. Considering his performance over the last month to month and a half, there’s substantial momentum behind him. Should this trend continue, Snell might not just turn out to be a key player in the Padres’ lineup but one of the most compelling stories of the season.

The Padres are slowly but surely turning things around, and if they succeed, a large part of the credit will inevitably go to Snell. Momentum, in this case, seems to be a critical factor. If the team capitalizes on this upward trend, it won’t just be a testament to Snell’s brilliance but an argument for the power of momentum in shaping a team’s season.

After all, momentum may not always dictate success, but when harnessed correctly, as Snell is showing, it can provide the crucial edge that turns a promising season into a championship-winning one.

