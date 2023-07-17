Re-Drafting Top 10 Picks from 2020 NFL Draft by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Three years removed from the 2020 NFL Draft, we re-drafted a star-studded top ten featuring loads of All-Pro talent.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Original Pick: Joe Burrow

This is a no-brainer. When Joe Burrow stepped foot in Cincinnati as a Bengal, he completely revitalized the organization. Already with a Super Bowl appearance under his belt, Burrow looks to have close to another decade of elite football ahead of him, on top of being a perennial top-three AFC quarterback.

Original Pick: Chase Young

The Commanders wish they had a crystal ball. At the time, Chase Young looked to be the consensus pick here, seemingly poised to become one of football’s best edge rushers. Injuries have plagued him, but their quarterback struggles continue to loom large. In this scenario, Hurts would remain within the NFC East, still be the best quarterback in the conference, whose leadership abilities would help revitalize the Commanders’ entire organization.

Original Pick: Jeff Okudah

The Lions’ original selection in Jeff Okudah isn’t on the roster anymore, giving us a coin flip between Justin Herbert and Justin Jefferson for this selection. We went with Herbert, as elite quarterbacks don’t grow on trees, and Herbert is already in the elite discussion.

Original Pick: Andrew Thomas

New York needs Justin Jefferson, and Justin Jefferson needs New York. Despite falling to the fourth pick after a run on quarterbacks, Jefferson couldn’t ask for a better opportunity. His standing as the NFL’s best receiver would flourish in the Big Apple, with his on-field play giving Danny Dimes a game-wrecker on the outside. He’d be a massive upgrade over the Giants’ current receiver play.

Original Pick: Tua Tagovailoa

Given the depth of talent that came out of the 2020 Draft, Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t appear to be a top-ten pick in retrospect. Despite having a ton of talent on the board, Miami goes with CeeDee Lamb here, giving them a top-ten receiver to redefine their offense. A potential pairing with Jaylen Waddle could be unstoppable two years later, and the draft capital used to acquire Tyreek Hill could be rerouted for a Tua replacement.

Original Pick: Justin Herbert

The Chargers obviously fail to land Herbert here, and instead of opting for Tua, the Chargers look to continue rebuilding their offensive line. Tristan Wirfs is arguably the second-best right tackle in football and would provide the Chargers with an anchor to build around as they search for their future quarterback.

Original Pick: Derrick Brown

The 2022 season was a coming-out party for Andrew Thomas. After failing to establish himself in his rookie season, he now looks like one of football’s best left tackles. Thomas gives Carolina a piece to build around on the offensive line as they continue to set up for their eventual franchise quarterback.

Original Pick: Isaiah Simmons

Arizona is a complete mystery, as its real-life pick in Isaiah Simmons continues to be a work in progress. Given the value of first-round running backs in the 2023 draft, the Cardinals select Jonathan Taylor. While Taylor might not have the same success behind a non-Colts offensive line, Taylor would give Arizona a massive upgrade over their 2019 leading rusher in Kenyan Drake.



Original Pick: CJ Henderson

Jacksonville looked to address their secondary here with CJ Henderson, who quickly found himself out of the Jaguars organization. In attempt No. 2, the Jaguars opt for AJ Terrell, who has shown flashes of elite No. 1 cornerback potential during his time in Atlanta.

Original Pick: Jedrick Wills

People often forget about Tee Higgins because Ja’Marr Chase is lined up across from him. Still, Higgins has become one of the 15 best receivers in the league. If we think back to 2020, when we thought Baker Mayfield had franchise quarterback potential, a trio of Tee Higgins, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jarvis Landry would have given him a great chance to succeed.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.