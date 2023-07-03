This NHL Team (+1100) is a Savvy Stanley Cup Futures Play by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As we look back to a weekend of NHL free agency action, we see the Stanley Cup odds taking shape. A few standout moments should not be ignored, especially if you’re a fan of betting on the ice. The most significant of these is the rise of the New Jersey Devils.

This past weekend, the Devils showed they are on an unstoppable path to becoming an NHL powerhouse, making great moves that position them as a formidable threat for many seasons to come. New York Rangers fans might not like it, but the Devils winning the Stanley Cup at +1100 on FanDuel Sportsbook odds is the play to make.

Key to their rise, the Devils secured a trade deal for Tyler Toffoli. This shrewd move adds to their firepower and underscores their commitment to building a winning team. Also, they’ve locked in a long-term contract with Timo Meier, a clear sign they are laying the foundations for continued success. In short, they’re showing the signs of a team poised to give their competitors sleepless nights for years to come.

Their continued ascent will see them win the division this year, edging ahead of the favorites to take the Metropolitan, the Carolina Hurricanes (+200). The battle for supremacy will likely boil down to the Devils (+240) and Canes, with a fierce fight for the third spot.

But let’s not ignore the rest of the division. The Pittsburgh Penguins (+650) have shown they’re in a better place than last year and will certainly strive for a higher finish. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders (+1100) have also improved and cannot be underestimated.

All these developments point to a thrilling season ahead. Expect a gauntlet week in and week out as teams jostle for position and dominance of the Metro.

With the weekend’s action fresh in our minds, locking in a Devil’s Stanley Cup future provides much value. The Devils have proven they have the ambition and the potential to reign supreme. This team is one to watch, and this season promises to be one of the most exciting in recent NHL history.

