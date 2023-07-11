Top 5 Forward Transfers for the 2023-24 College Basketball Season

1. Arthur Kaluma – Creighton to Kansas State

Atop this list is Arthur Kaluma, who proved himself as a double-digit scorer during his two seasons at Creighton. His immediate impact on any team is undeniable, bringing athleticism as a wing player who excels in scoring and rebounding. His move to Kansas State should help the Wildcats from falling off too hard following the departure of both Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson this offseason.

2. Kadin Shedrick – Virginia to Texas

Regarded as one of college basketball’s most efficient players, Kadin Shedrick showcased his prowess on both ends of the court. He boasted an impressive 65 percent shooting accuracy in the 2022-23 season and averaged 1.4 blocks per game. Furthermore, Shedrick’s free-throw shooting has improved significantly, from 67 percent to 79 percent in the past year. Shedrick’s move to Texas next season comes when the program needs strong contributors, having lost key players from last year’s Elite Eight roster.

3. Harrison Ingram – Stanford to North Carolina

Despite not being in the most favorable situation with the Cardinal, Harrison Ingram, a former McDonald’s All-American, possesses the potential to be an elite player. His commitment to North Carolina indicates an opportunity for immediate impact, and by New Year’s, he could very well become a household name in college basketball.

4. Grant Nelson – North Dakota State to Alabama

Grant Nelson’s unique combination of size and skill, showcased through his impressive 6’10” frame, turned him into a sensation on Twitter throughout the 2022-23 season. His ability to dribble, drive, shoot, and move effectively caught the attention of many, leading some to believe he had a realistic chance at making it to the NBA. However, Nelson has decided to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft process and focus on finding a new school. Given his talent, there will likely be a long line of suitors vying for his services this summer.

5. Graham Ike – Wyoming to Gonzaga

Following a dominant 2021-22 season that culminated in an NCAA Tournament appearance, Graham Ike, unfortunately, missed the entirety of the subsequent season due to a lower leg injury. Ike’s presence in the paint is formidable, as he possesses exceptional footwork and scoring ability at the rim. While his style of play differs from that of Drew Timme, he has the potential to fill the void left by the departed star in the frontcourt.