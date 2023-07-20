Top 5 July Transfer Portal Commitments in College Basketball by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Although the transfer portal has quieted down over the past few months, we have seen some serious talent change programs in July. As rosters finalize ahead of the 2023-24 college basketball season, we rank the five most significant commitments within the transfer portal during July.

1. Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama to Memphis

Quinerly was a crucial piece of Alabama’s guard play during their 31-6 season in 2022-23. He’s sure to see more than just six starts with Memphis, where he will likely be the focal point of the backcourt for Penny Hardaway.

2. Paul Mulcahy – Rutgers to Washington

Mulcahy is a quality all-around high-major starter, pouring in 8.3 points on 37 percent from deep, dishing out 4.9 assists, and even grabbing 3.6 rebounds in 30 appearances with the Scarlet Knights. Washington needs players of his caliber, and this is an excellent get for the Huskies.

3. Joe Toussaint – West Virginia to Texas Tech

After having a minimal scoring role with Iowa for his first three collegiate seasons, Toussaint showed his scoring prowess with West Virginia last season, averaging 9.4 points per game as the team’s sixth man. He’ll join the Grant McCasland era in Lubbock and should be a starter.

4. Chris Ledlum – Harvard to St. John’s

A unanimous selection to the All-Ivy League First-Team last year, Ledlum had initially committed to Tennessee this offseason after entering the portal. After a decommitment last week, it didn’t take long for Rick Pitino to swoop up another big-name transfer ahead of his debut season in Jamaica. Ledlum is a dynamic scorer that should get the Johnnies faithful excited in 2023-24.

5. Ithiel Horton – UCF to Texas

Horton’s journey from Delaware to Pittsburgh to UCF and now Texas is lengthy, but no matter where he has been, he’s been a bucket. Texas has made sure to reload after losing a ton from last year’s Elite Eight squad, and Horton is a significant piece of that.

