Top 5 Players from this Year's Transfer Portal in the SEC

1. Tramon Mark – Houston to Arkansas

Tramon Mark, a key member of Houston‘s formidable backcourt trio alongside Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead, has proven himself an exceptional on-ball defender with his impressive wingspan. He can catch fire at any moment on the offensive end, making him a valuable scoring option. Arkansas can look forward to maintaining their elite guard play with Mark.

2. Jalen Cook – Tulane to LSU

Jalen Cook may have flown under the radar in college basketball, but he’s a true superstar. After transferring from LSU following his freshman year, Cook had two outstanding seasons at Tulane, earning All-AAC First-Team selections both times. His remarkable averages of 19.9 points and 4.9 assists in the 2022-23 season showcase his talent. Now back with LSU, Cook will be eager to take on a more prominent role and continue making an impact with the Tigers.

3. Grant Nelson – North Dakota State to Alabama

Grant Nelson became a social media sensation during the 2022-23 season due to his exceptional skills in dribble driving, shooting, and his remarkable agility despite his towering 6’10” frame. Initially considered for the NBA Draft, Nelson decided to return to college basketball and will be playing for Alabama. His presence could be a crucial asset for the Crimson Tide, adding depth and versatility to their lineup.

4. Zyon Pullin – UC Riverside to Florida

Despite entering the transfer portal relatively late, Zyon Pullin‘s skills have made him a standout player among available prospects. With a remarkable ability to score and make plays, he immediately ranks among the top five players in the transfer pool. Pullin’s decision to join Florida will see him team up with fellow mid-major star and Iona transfer Walter Clayton Jr. Together, they aim to lead the Gators back to the NCAA Tournament and make a significant impact in the 2022-24 season.

After fighting through injuries in recent seasons, Khalif Battle found his stride in 2022-23 with a healthy run, showcasing his scoring prowess by averaging an impressive 17.9 points and displaying remarkable accuracy with a 90 percent free throw success rate. Joining Arkansas, Battle is poised to contribute to the storied legacy of outstanding guard play that the team has been building.

5. Khalif Battle – Temple to Arkansas

