WNBA Player Props: Top Plays for Saturday, July 1 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Bettors are looking at a two-game slate in the WNBA today as the calendar turns to July. The Las Vegas Aces (14-1) battle the Connecticut Sun (12-4) for the third and final time this season in a matchup between the league’s two top teams, followed by the Minnesota Lynx (6-9) traveling to Phoenix to take on the Mercury (3-11).

Below, I’ve highlighted my top player prop options, beginning with Connecticut’s four-time All-Star.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

CT DeWanna Bonner OVER 16.5 Points vs. Aces (-120)

After scoring just five points in the initial meeting with the Aces back on June 6, Bonner exploded in the rematch, going off for a career-high 41 points on 69.6% shooting as Connecticut handed Las Vegas its first loss of the season. While I don’t expect the veteran to be that dominant in the rubber match, she has been consistently scoring the basketball, averaging 17.6 points on the season while topping today’s 16.5 prop in four of her past six games. This one comes down to the wire, and Bonner should be a big reason why. Give me DeWanna Bonner OVER 17.5 points.

Stick with SportsGrid for all your NBA Offseason News, Moves and Analysis

PHX Brittney Griner OVER 19.5 Points vs. Lynx (-113)

We’ll continue in the scoring department with Brittney Griner of the Mercury. Griner has enjoyed a successful return to the WNBA, averaging a team-leading 19.5 points in 11 games this season. The 32-year-old has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games and draws a favorable matchup against a Lynx squad allowing 84.5 PPG – fourth-worst in the Association. Griner took just nine shots the first time these clubs met, yet still managed to pour in 19 points. I expect a more aggressive approach from the veteran as the Mercury look for their second straight win. Give me Brittney Griner OVER 19.5 points.

All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.