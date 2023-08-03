3 Jacksonville Jaguars To Watch for on Defense by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars have some young talent on defense, and many players can be difference-makers in 2023. If the Jaguars want to be amongst the top contenders in the AFC, they’ll need their D to step up and take down the elite quarterbacks that stand in their way. Who can break out for the Jags this year?

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Jaguars’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Andre Cisco, S

There’s a lot to like about the development and growth that Andre Cisco has already shown in his first two years in the NFL. Cisco didn’t see the field much in his rookie campaign under Urban Meyer but played an integral role on that side of the football in Year 2. There’s not only a lot to like about how he performed in his second year but also his overall upside.

Cisco can be a major puzzle piece in helping the Jaguars defend against top passing attacks in the NFL. The talented safety is one of the more well-known names in the AFC who’s poised to break out on defense, and all the pieces are there for him to do so in 2023.

Travon Walker, EDGE

It was somewhat surprising when former Georgia Bulldogs standout Travon Walker was selected first overall in 2022. He was always going to be a bit of a project, but one with elite tools that make him a very intriguing name to watch entering his second year. There were moments in his rookie campaign where Walker was the most athletic presence on the field, and we’re expecting to see that a lot more in Year 2.

There ultimately wasn’t enough consistency from Walker during his rookie year, but the entire tool kit he brings to the table screams difference-maker. We project Walker to show even more growth in Year 2 and have many more splash plays.

DaVon Hamilton, DT

A recent contract extension from the Jacksonville Jaguars should give DaVon Hamilton a lot of confidence heading into 2023. Hamilton is entering his fourth year in the NFL and showed much growth in his third campaign, hence the new contract. Still, we believe there’s more room for the defensive tackle to continue growing.

Hamilton had a career-high 56 tackles last year and played a crucial role in stopping the run. The former Ohio State standout saw a significant uptick in his overall quality of play in 2022, and we believe there’s more in the tank for him to continue elevating his game come 2023.

