3 Pittsburgh Steelers Players To Watch for On Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of talent on defense, and multiple players can be NFL difference-makers in 2023. When you think of the Black and Yellow, defense is the first thing that comes to mind. Looking back at historic defenses like the “Steel Curtain” makes many remember some of the best units in NFL history. The Steelers might not have that kind of talent in 2023, but there’s a lot to like about them on that side of the football.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Steelers’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Keeanu Benton, DT

Keeanu Benton has been a name to watch throughout Steelers’ training camp. There are a lot of traits to his game that get you excited about how he will fit into Pittsburgh’s defense. Benton was drafted out of Wisconsin, and there are many indications that he can play a significant role during his rookie campaign if he stays healthy.

For such a big man, Benton brings a lot of speed to the table for a defensive tackle and has many transferable skills that we saw him demonstrate at Wisconsin. There will be an adjustment period for Benton and other rookies, but there’s a high ceiling for this player, and the Steelers have to really like the value they got in selecting him during the middle of the second round in 2023.

Nick Herbig, LB

Another former Wisconsin Badger, linebacker Nick Herbig has stood out early during his first year in the NFL. He only played 13 snaps during the Steelers Week 1 preseason game, but he made some big-time plays and recorded a pair of sacks. Herbig is saying all the right things to the media, and he’s our pick to have an Alex Highsmith-type breakout year for Pittsburgh on defense in 2023.

When you have an elite player like T.J. Watt getting a lot of the attention on defense, Herbig has a chance to make an impact when he’s on the field and make splash plays when the likes of Watt and Highsmith are being double-teamed.

Alex Highsmith, OLB

Yes, we know that Alex Highsmith broke out last season and got a big bag of money as a result, but that doesn’t mean he’s reached his ceiling just yet. If Watt can stay healthy for a large portion of the year, we’re curious what type of numbers Highsmith can put up. Last year, Highsmith registered 14.5 sacks, and although that’s already a considerable number, we believe he has more in the tank.

Watt will rightfully generate many headlines when it comes to Pittsburgh’s defense, but Highsmith deserves his flowers, too. Getting to the quarterback will be a major key to the Steelers’ defense finding more success in 2023, and Highsmith is a big reason to be excited about that possibility.

