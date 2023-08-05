5 Biggest Winners from the College Basketball Offseason by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

College basketball season is right around the corner, and before we know it, we’ll be tuning in on opening night, November 6, gearing up for another season of madness.

To best recap the most significant happenings of this offseason in college basketball, we rank the five biggest winners as we head into next season.

As if the Big 12 couldn’t get any better as a power conference in college hoops, they go out and add Houston, a perennial powerhouse in the sport over the past half-decade. With the Cougars added to the mix of Kansas, Baylor, and the plethora of top-notch basketball programs within the league, the Big 12 feels a cut above the rest.

2. St. John’s

The Red Storm are on the precipice of their most anticipated season in decades. Not only did they land decorated head coach Rick Pitino, but he’s also brought plenty of talent. Daniss Jenkins, Jordan Dingle, and RJ Luis are just a few of the key names that Pitino brought to the school. Don’t be surprised to see St. John’s ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 this year.

3. Florida Atlantic

In today’s day and age of NIL and constant transferring within the sport, what FAU accomplished this offseason is nothing short of a miracle. Head coach Dusty May inked a ten-year extension with the program rather than accepting lucrative offers thrown his way by high-major programs. The Owls were then able to retain virtually their entire roster, including six of their seven leading scorers, the only departure being Michael Forrest due to graduation. It’s time to run it back in Boca Raton.

4. Kansas

Kansas is showing zero signs of slowing down. The Jayhawks landed top transfer Hunter Dickinson from the portal this past offseason and added former five-star recruit and transfer Arterio Morris and Towson transfer Nick Timberlake. Add in that they landed Flory Bidunga, the fourth-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024, and it looks like Bill Self has his program here to stay amongst the elites for the long-term future.

5. Dan Hurley

Dan Hurley has quickly gone from a head coach desperate for postseason success to the big man on campus in Storrs. While he’s riding high off of bringing home a fifth national title for the Huskies, he’s got plenty of reinforcements to keep UConn competitive this season. The return of center Donovan Clingan and guard Tristen Newton, paired with the arrival of five-star freshman Stephon Castle, means the Huskies should compete atop the Big East again in 2023-24.

