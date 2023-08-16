After a 5-win Season, Will the Broncos Be Vastly Improved in 2023? by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

The Denver Broncos have been busy this NFL offseason, making key changes to their team. One of the most significant differences is the addition of Sean Payton as their new head coach. Payton is known for his offensive genius and has a track record of success with players like Drew Brees and teams like the New York Giants. However, Payton might have a challenging task ahead of him with the Broncos.

Denver has veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who appears to be in better shape than he was during his disastrous campaign last year. Despite his improved fitness, Wilson has not shown much promise in the preseason games. The main issue for the Broncos remains their offensive line, which still seems to be struggling. Payton might be a mastermind in the NFL, but he is certainly up against it with the offense in Denver.

Regarding the Broncos’ prospects in the AFC West, it’s tough to see them winning the division over the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs. So the question becomes, can they compete with the Los Angeles Chargers? That largely depends on what the Broncos can get from Wilson, who had a forgettable Denver debut season last year.

Improvement for the Broncos under Sean Payton might mean being more organized, avoiding dysfunction, and having a competent offensive game plan. The Broncos have skill players, and Payton could potentially use them more effectively. However, a lot will depend on Wilson’s performance.

One strategy for the Broncos could be to rely on their running game. Javonte Williams looks healthy, and they also have Samaje Perine in their ranks. Focusing on the running game might be a way to settle Wilson into the offense and take some pressure off of him.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how the Broncos fare this season with the new additions. The division is tough with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the mix, but Denver could surprise a few teams if they can get their offense going. In terms of betting, it might be too early to put money on the Broncos winning the division or even being competitive with the Chargers. A lot will depend on how well Wilson can adapt and how effectively Payton can use the offensive weapons at his disposal.

