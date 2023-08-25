AL West Odds Update: Mariners Closing Gap on Rangers by SportsGrid 46 Minutes Ago

The Texas Rangers sit on top of the AL West and ahead of the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. However, Texas losing seven in a row has left the door open.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB Game Picks.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries were an issue early on, but the Astros are heading into the stretch run relatively healthy. It’s been a struggle for the Astros to find their footing as the end of August looms, dropping six of their last ten games. Even with the Astros’ struggles, the Rangers played better, allowing Houston to stay in the mix. Despite sitting third, the Astros hold the top odds of winning the AL West, even after dropping off slightly from +120 to +130.

One surprise has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 72-55. The issue for Texas is that they’ve picked the wrong time of the year to hit a significant slump. With their recent cold streak, the Rangers only lead the Astros and Seattle Mariners by only one game atop the AL West. Texas has been struggling to find consistency, and they no longer hold a juiced price tag to win the division, dropping from -165 to +145.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Inconsistencies were a theme of the first half of the MLB season, but they’ve been one of the league’s top teams in the second half. The M’s went from contending for a wild-card spot to being right there in the thick of the race for the division crown. Seattle has won eight of their last ten games and has leapfrogged the Astros for the second wild-card spot in the AL. In addition, the M’s sit only one game back of the Rangers for the top spot in the division. As a result, Seattle has seen some significant odds movement over the last week, rising from +1800 to +260.

The Los Angeles Angels chose to keep Shohei Ohtani ahead of the MLB’s trade deadline and buy pieces to make a run at the playoffs. You can understand where their heads were at, but it hasn’t worked out. Ohtani won’t pitch again this season but is still the odds-on favorite to win the AL MVP. That’s about all that’s going positively for the Angels, who’ve seen their odds of winning the AL West double over the last week from +25000 to +50000.

AL West Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Team AL West Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Houston Astros 130 340 700 Texas Rangers 145 420 1000 Seattle Mariners 260 650 1300 Los Angeles Angels 50000 50000 100000

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.