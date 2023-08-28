Bet on Betts? Mookie Stealing the NL MVP Spotlight by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Ronald Acuna Jr. was the name on everyone’s lips when talking about the NL MVP odds. Representing the Atlanta Braves, he dominated the betting circuit as the odds-on favorite throughout the season. But recently, Mookie Betts has sprinted past him to become the odds-on favorite at a -140 price.

Is the shift in betting odds justified? Absolutely.

A couple of weeks ago, it seemed like Freddie Freeman was a threat to Acuna at the top of the conversation. Many were placing their bets on him, eyeing his brilliant season. Yet, the undeniable answer might’ve been hiding in plain sight – Freeman’s teammate, Mookie Betts. The feats he achieves, not just every game but every time he’s at bat, are remarkable. The consistency, the technique, and the flair – it’s as if every time Betts steps onto the field, he’s putting on a show.

Diving into his stats, it is amazing that we overlooked Betts earlier in the year for the NL MVP. Acuna was sweeping the accolades, setting the pace for an incredible home run total and eyeing 70 stolen bases. The Braves are setting the stage on fire, breaking one record after another. But Betts’s performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers cannot and should not be sidelined.

Betts’s daily on-field exploits are too glaring to ignore. This isn’t to negate the genius of Freeman, who, in many regards, is having a spectacular yet underrated season. Both players bring unique strengths to the Dodgers, ensuring their prowess doesn’t overshadow the other.

Whether you’re Team Acuna, Team Betts, or Team Freeman, it’s undeniable that they all are having stellar seasons. Whichever way the odds sway, one thing’s for sure – baseball fans are in for an exhilarating MVP race.

