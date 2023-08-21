Big Easy: How Derek Carr and the Saints Could Win the NFC South by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

As the 2023 NFL season gets underway, eyes are on the New Orleans Saints and their newly-acquired quarterback, Derek Carr. With the regular season upon us, many fans and experts are evaluating the team’s prospects. The consensus? The Saints are poised for success in the regular season, particularly within the NFC South.

The Saints’ potential success this year is not just about Carr. They have a solid front seven that can get after the quarterback, a factor that cannot be understated in a division that features some of the best offensive lines in the NFL. With a defense capable of generating consistent pressure, the Saints are well-positioned to disrupt opposing offenses and give their offense a chance to shine.

Of course, Carr won’t be the only player carrying the offensive load. When Alvin Kamara returns, the Saints’ offense will be a force to be reckoned with. Kamara’s dynamic presence in the backfield will open up opportunities for Carr and the Saints’ receiving corps. The wide receivers on this team are some of the best in the league, and Carr’s accurate arm will make the most of their talents.

It might seem surprising, but one of the best bets for the season is for the Saints to win ten games. Looking at their schedule, the football gods have blessed them with favorable matchups. Game by game, it’s hard not to see the Saints emerging victorious in most of their contests. Something will be amiss in the Big Easy if they fail to win the division or reach at least ten wins.

The betting odds reflect the favorable outlook for the Saints. The odds for the Saints to win the NFC South are currently set at +130. This is an enticing bet for those who believe in the Saints’ potential to dominate the division. With Carr at the helm, an excellent front seven on defense, and Kamara’s impending return, the Saints are well-equipped to take on their divisional rivals.

However, it’s essential to note that, despite their regular-season potential, the Saints may be unable to replicate their success in the playoffs. The postseason is a different beast, and the Saints will face stiff competition from seasoned contenders. But as far as the regular season goes, there’s much to like about the New Orleans Saints in 2023.

