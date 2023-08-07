Burrow, Hurts, Mahomes: NFL MVP Odds Leaders by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Cincinnati Bengals are concerned with Joe Burrow’s recent injury, but the NFL‘s betting world is buzzing over his MVP odds. However, one can’t dismiss the birthday boy, Jalen Hurts, who, at the age of 25, is entering his fourth year as the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes’s odds of +600 may raise some eyebrows, but it seems to be a correct assessment. After all, with Mahomes on the field and Andy Reid at the helm, one can confidently expect a season with 40-plus touchdown passes and almost 5,000 yards.

Moving on to the Buffalo Bills, the past two seasons saw them emerge as the ‘It’ team, thanks to Josh Allen. However, some of the team’s sheen seems to have faded, impacting Allen’s standing.

The conversation circles back to Burrow, still in negotiations for a contract extension and struggling with injury woes. Each season, it appears he starts on the back foot, leaving many questioning the potential payout of his odds.

One thing remains certain – Mahomes’s position as the favorite to win the MVP. There’s no denying he’s the league’s best player, so it’s only logical for him to lead the MVP race. Furthermore, he’s the pivotal player for the Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl Champions and current favorites in the AFC and the NFL overall. This perspective solidifies the belief that Mahomes’s odds are justified, offering a promising return for those willing to bet on him.

